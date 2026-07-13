Anambra State Govt Arrests 47-Year-Old Woman For Illegal Surgeries, Confiscates Facility

Anambra State Government has intensified its campaign against quackery in the health sector with the arrest of a 47-year-old woman, Mrs. Onyinyechi Esther Charles, who is to be arraigned over allegations of carrying out surgical procedures without the required medical and surgical qualifications.

Mrs. Charles, an indigene of Abia State who is married to a man from Nteje, Oyi Local Goverment Area allegedly operated a traditional birth attendant (TBA) facility in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area, where she is accused of performing caesarean sections, conducting normal vaginal deliveries and carrying out other surgical procedures, even as he facility has also been linked to reported cases of medical complications and fatalities.

According to the Anambra State Ministry of Health, the arrest followed investigations initiated by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, as part of the state's ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal medical practice and protect the lives of residents, and during interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to performing caesarean sections, normal deliveries and other surgical procedures without the required qualifications or authorisation, and revealed that she was previously known as Eze Nwanyi before becoming a church minister, and now a surgeon.

During an inspection of the facility, the Commissioner accompanied by the Mayor of Anambra East Local Government Area, Mr. Ifeanyi Chinweze, and security personnel, reportedly recovered surgical instruments and other medical equipment believed to have been used in the alleged unauthorised procedures.

Hospital beds where patients were reportedly treated were also found within the premises, while officials further discovered what appeared to be a shrine and an altar inside the facility, as the has been confiscated pending the outcome of legal proceedings, while the suspect will be arraigned before a competent court.

Speaking during the inspection, Dr. Obidike described the discovery as disturbing and serious threat to public health, adding that the Governor Chukwuma Soludo's administration would not allow unqualified individuals to endanger the lives of residents under the guise of providing healthcare, and warned members of the public against seeking medical care from unlicensed facilities or unqualified persons, urging expectant mothers and other patients to patronise only government approved hospitals and duly registered healthcare providers, saying that the Ministry of Health would sustain its surveillance and enforcement operations across the state to identify and prosecute illegal medical practitioners.

He stressed that the government remains committed to sanitising the health sector and ensuring that only licensed and qualified healthcare professionals provide medical and surgical services in Anambra and that anyone found violating the law would face the full weight of legal sanctions.

Also speaking, the Mayor of the council Area, Mr. Chinweze, commended the Ministry of Health and security agencies for exposing the alleged illegal medical operation, and assured residents that the local government would continue to support efforts aimed at eliminating quackery and other unlawful practices that endanger lives, urging members of the public to promptly report suspected illegal health facilities and patronise only accredited hospitals and qualified healthcare professionals.