FG Increases WAEC , NECO Fee To N50,000

The Federal Government approved the new examination fee of N50,000 for candidates sitting the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), with the new rate taking effect from 2027.

The approval was contained in a June 18 statement signed by Adeniji Ibrahim, Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education.

It followed a request by WAEC for an upward review of the SSCE registration fee.

According to Ibrahim, the decision was reached after a March 31, 2026 meeting between the Minister of Education and examination bodies, where the need to review examination fees was discussed.

He said the minister also directed both WAEC and NECO to adopt a uniform examination fee.

The increment has drawn criticism from students and opposition figures.