World Cup: Vinicius Scores Twice As Brazil Beats Scotland 3-0

byCKN NEWS -
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Vinicius Junior scored twice as Brazil romped into the second round of the World Cup as Group C winners with a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, a result that left the Scots relying on other results going their way to progress.

The electric Real Madrid forward opened the scoring courtesy of a Scottish mix-up in the seventh minute and added his second with a header in first-half stoppage time before Matheus Cunha rounded out the scoring on the hour mark.

The comfortable win, which featured the return after a long absence of Neymar, combined with Morocco's 4-2 win over Haiti put Brazil on the road to Houston, where they will meet the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden next Monday.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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