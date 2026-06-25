Police Denies Viral Video On Bandits Interaction With Policeman

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed claims surrounding a viral video that allegedly showed a police officer interacting with armed bandits in Katsina State, describing the reports as false and misleading.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Anietie Iniedu, the individuals captured in the video were not bandits but recognized members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and registered hunters assisting security operations in Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The police explained that the footage showed a routine interaction between a police officer and the security volunteers as they moved to a designated operational area in support of efforts to combat crime and improve public safety.

The Force condemned what it described as the deliberate distortion of facts and the spread of misinformation capable of causing public anxiety, undermining confidence in security institutions, and affecting ongoing security operations.

Police authorities urged members of the public to disregard the claims attached to the viral video and rely on information from official channels when seeking clarification on security-related matters. They also warned that individuals found spreading false information capable of threatening public peace and security could face legal consequences.



