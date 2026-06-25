Viral Video:Court Remands Man In Kirikiri Prison Over Domestic Violence

byCKN NEWS -
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The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a case of assault occasioning harm and domestic violence following a viral video in which there was a report that Emeka Joseph assaulted Ezeka Chisom.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by the suspect, with whom she had been cohabiting. The victim sustained injuries to her face. The suspect has since been charged to court and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, while the case has been adjourned till 3rd August, 2026.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, psc, mnips, reiterates the Command’s zero tolerance for all forms of domestic violence and assures members of the public that cases involving violence and abuse will continue to receive prompt attention. He urges residents to promptly report cases of domestic violence and other criminal activities to the nearest Police station or formation. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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