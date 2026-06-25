World Cup : Morocco Cruises Into Round Of 32 With Haiti Win

Morocco secured their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after an entertaining 4-2 victory over Haiti in their final group-stage match.

The Atlas Lions delivered a strong attacking performance, scoring four goals to seal a crucial win and book their spot in the next round of the tournament.

Despite Haiti's spirited display and two goals of their own, Morocco maintained control for most of the contest and capitalized on key opportunities to secure all three points.

The victory sees Morocco advance from the group stage, continuing their impressive World Cup campaign and boosting hopes of another deep run in the competition.