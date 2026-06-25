World Cup : Morocco Cruises Into Round Of 32 With Haiti Win

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Morocco secured their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after an entertaining 4-2 victory over Haiti in their final group-stage match.

The Atlas Lions delivered a strong attacking performance, scoring four goals to seal a crucial win and book their spot in the next round of the tournament.

Despite Haiti's spirited display and two goals of their own, Morocco maintained control for most of the contest and capitalized on key opportunities to secure all three points.

The victory sees Morocco advance from the group stage, continuing their impressive World Cup campaign and boosting hopes of another deep run in the competition.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال