EFCC To Arraign Miyetti Allah President Over $2.53m Terror Financing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, over allegations of money laundering and terrorism financing involving approximately $2.53m

According to reports, the anti-graft agency's charges are linked to funds allegedly traced to Bodejo through a series of cash transactions that investigators claim may have violated Nigeria's money laundering laws and were connected to terrorism financing activities.

Court documents referenced in previous investigations indicate that Bodejo allegedly received large sums of money in cash through intermediaries, with investigators examining the source, movement, and intended use of the funds. The EFCC is expected to present evidence supporting the allegations when the matter comes before the court.

Bodejo, who heads the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore socio-cultural organization, has previously faced terrorism-related charges in 2024 over the establishment of a vigilante group, although those charges were later withdrawn by federal authorities.

The forthcoming arraignment marks the latest chapter in ongoing investigations involving terrorism financing and financial crimes, as Nigerian authorities intensify efforts to track and prosecute individuals suspected of funding violent activities and unlawful networks.

As of the time of filing this report, Bodejo has not been convicted of the allegations, and the charges remain subject to judicial determination.



