Suspended FUOYE SUG President Reinstated .. NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students has announced the reinstatement of the suspended Students’ Union Government President of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, James Adio.

NANS President, Akinteye Babatunde, disclosed this in a post on X on Wednesday, after it disclosed that university’s Senate would consider Adio’s suspension following what it described as high-level engagement with the institution’s management.

“Finally, Comrade Adio, the FUOYE SUG President, has been officially reinstated,” Babatunde wrote.

It was earlier reported that NANS said it secured the reinstatement of some previously suspended students after discussions with the university authorities.

According to the student body, the intervention followed sustained talks with the management over disciplinary actions taken against some students.

Babatunde had said, “The University Senate will convene on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, to give Comrade James Adio fair consideration and the necessary support that will serve both the interest of justice and his academic pursuits going forward.”

He also stated that the affected students had been reinstated and allowed to sit for their examinations.

Adio was earlier suspended alongside two other students over alleged financial irregularities linked to practical fees, a decision that sparked criticism from NANS