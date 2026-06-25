TikToker Mirabel’s Rape Allegation Was Fabricated..Ogun Govt

The Ogun state ministry of justice says investigations have established that the rape allegation made by Nsikak Abigael Emem, a TikToker popularly known as Mirabel, was false.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Oluwasina Ogungbade, the Ogun state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, said findings by relevant authorities as well as admissions made by Mirabel showed that the allegation was deliberately fabricated.

Ogungbade said there was no offender to apprehend or prosecute in connection with the claim.

He added that after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the case, the government decided against prosecuting Mirabel and instead opted for psychosocial rehabilitation.

According to the attorney-general, Mirabel has been placed under the care of the Ogun state ministry of women affairs and social development and is responding positively to rehabilitation.

“The Ministry of Justice has been receiving periodic reports on her progress, and the feedback indicates that she has responded positively to rehabilitation. She is currently preparing for examinations as part of efforts to further her academic pursuits,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also announced the arrest of a suspect linked to the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Ibogun, Ifo LGA.

Ogungbade said four men allegedly took turns raping the teenager, adding that one of the suspects, Segun Samuel, was arrested shortly after the incident, while others fled.

He said collaboration between the ministry and the Ogun state police command led to the arrest of Qudus Abiola Yekini, identified as the suspected ringleader of the attack.

While two suspects remain at large, he described Yekini’s arrest as a major breakthrough and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all those involved are brought to justice.

Ogungbade commended officers of the state police command for their role in securing the arrest.

He said the development underscores the state’s zero-tolerance stance on gender-based violence (GBV) and assured residents that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The attorney-general also warned against violent crimes and false allegations, saying offenders would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.



