World Cup : Ghanaian Witch Doctor Bows To Harm Harry Kane

A Ghanaian witch doctor is working on putting a ‘curse’ on Harry Kane before England take on his country in the World Cup, reports ladbible.com.

England will be aiming to secure top spot in Group L when Thomas Tuchel’s side face Ghana in their second fixture today in Boston.





The Three Lions defeated Croatia 4-2 in their opening match, with Harry Kane grabbing two goals as he aims to claim a second World Cup Golden Boot and fire England to triumph for the first time since 1966.





However, Ghana’s most famous witch doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, is doing everything in his power to stop Kane from scoring against the Black Stars.





According to the Daily Star, Nana, whose name translates literally as ‘Devil of Wednesday’, is concocting a spell designed to stop Kane in his tracks.





“I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions,” he said.





“I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana.”





This isn’t the first time that the sorcery of witch doctors and football have clashed.

In fact, CAF – Confederation of African Football – outright banned ‘team advisors’ a euphemism for witch doctor, from any role within teams competing at the Africa Cup of Nations way back in 2002.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped them from still trying to have an impact on the sport.

In 2014, Nana claimed credit for a knee injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s World Cup match with Ghana.

Nana said at the time: “I know what Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury is about, I’m working on him. I am very serious about it.





“I said it four months ago that I will work on Cristiano Ronaldo seriously and rule him out of the World up or at least prevent him from playing against Ghana and the best thing I can do is to keep him out though injury.





“This injury can never be cured by any medic, they can never see what is causing the injury because it is spiritual. Today, it is his knee, tomorrow it is his thigh, next day it is something else.”





England fans probably don’t have too much to worry about however, given that Portugal beat Ghana 2-1 at that 2014 World Cup, with a certain Ronaldo scoring a late winner.



