Man Who Killed Two Nigerian Students Sentenced To Life In Jail In Canada

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with no chance of parole for 25 years, for his role in a nightclub shooting in Vaughan that claimed the lives of two people and left another seriously wo¥nded.

The incident occurred at ATL Lounge, located near Highway 7 and Keele Street, in the early hours of July 23, 2022. Authorities said a confrontation inside the nightclub escalated before gunfire erupted.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of two security personnel, 25-year-old Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe and 22-year-old Chibueze Momah. A 20-year-old woman also sustained serious injuries but survived the attack.

Following the incident, York Regional Police homicide detectives launched a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. A nationwide warrant was issued for Kensworth Alton Francis.

Francis was eventually apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Hartford, Connecticut, on March 24, 2024, nearly two years after the shooting. He was later extradited to Canada to face trial in York Region.

After hearing the case, a jury found Francis guilty on two counts of first-degree m¥rder and one count of unlawfully causing bodily harm. He was sentenced by the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket.

The court handed him two life sentences for the m¥rder convictions, with parole eligibility barred for 25 years, along with an additional eight-year sentence for causing bodily harm. All sentences will run concurrently.