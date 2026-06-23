Popular Nollywood Actor Benedict Johnson Health Deteriorates

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has confirmed that veteran Nollywood actor, Benedict Johnson, is currently hospitalised and will undergo surgery for an undisclosed health condition.

The National President of the AGN, Abubakar Yakubu, confirmed the development on Saturday while speaking to journalists.





His comments came after a viral video showing Benedict Johnson undergoing an MRI scan sparked concerns about the actor’s health.





According to Yakubu, the guild is aware of the actor’s condition and is providing support to ensure that the surgery is successful.

“Yes, he is ill. Actually, he is ill and requires surgery. The guild is aware, and we are lending our full support to ensure that he undergoes this surgery,” Yakubu stated.

Although details of the illness were not disclosed, Yakubu said the leadership of the AGN is fully involved in supporting the actor throughout his treatment.

Benedict Johnson is a graduate of Abia State University and began his acting career with roles in early Nollywood productions, including Living in Bondage and Stolen Bible.

Before joining the movie industry, he worked as a recording artist in the late 1980s.

“No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty



