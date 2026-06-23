EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Skye Bank Boss, Ayeni, Over N15.6b Fraud Case

byCKN NEWS -
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The Ecoonomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned the former Chairman, Board of Directors (BoD) of the defunct Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank), Tunde Ayeni, before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, Abuja, over an alleged N15.6 billion fraud case.

Ayeni was re-arraigned on an amended 18-count charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and diversion of funds, following the EFCC’s submission of additional evidence.

Prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammed (SAN), informed the court that the amended charge and additional evidence were filed on June 22, 2026.

Defence counsel, Abdul Mohammed (SAN), confirmed receipt of the documents.

The EFCC alleged that Ayeni, while serving as Chairman of Skye Bank’s BoD, had control over depositors’ funds and allegedly diverted various sums in breach of the bank’s operational policies.

He was first arraigned on May 4, 2026, on 17 counts.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie adjourned the matter until July 6, 2026, for the commencement of the trial.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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