EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Skye Bank Boss, Ayeni, Over N15.6b Fraud Case

The Ecoonomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned the former Chairman, Board of Directors (BoD) of the defunct Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank), Tunde Ayeni, before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, Abuja, over an alleged N15.6 billion fraud case.

Ayeni was re-arraigned on an amended 18-count charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and diversion of funds, following the EFCC’s submission of additional evidence.

Prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammed (SAN), informed the court that the amended charge and additional evidence were filed on June 22, 2026.

Defence counsel, Abdul Mohammed (SAN), confirmed receipt of the documents.

The EFCC alleged that Ayeni, while serving as Chairman of Skye Bank’s BoD, had control over depositors’ funds and allegedly diverted various sums in breach of the bank’s operational policies.

He was first arraigned on May 4, 2026, on 17 counts.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie adjourned the matter until July 6, 2026, for the commencement of the trial.