Police Confirms Massacre Of 20 Indigenes Of Bokkos , Plateau State By Terrorists

PLATEAU STATE POLICE COMMAND CONDEMNS KILLING IN BOKKOS LGA, DEPLOYS TACTICAL TEAMS TO RESTORE CALM

The Plateau State Police Command is deeply saddened to confirm an attack on Kawel Community, Mushere District, Bokkos Local Government Area, in the early hours of Sunday, 21st June 2026, at about 04:40am, by a group of armed hoodlums.

Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Bassey Ewah, psc(++), FCAI, MSPSP immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer, Bokkos Division, to mobilize Police personnel to the scene. The team, in collaboration with operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) and other sister security agencies, engaged the assailants in a fierce gun battle, forcing them to retreat.

Regrettably, eighteen (18) persons were confirmed dead at the scene of the attack, while three (3) others were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Subsequently, two (2) of the injured victims were confirmed dead by a medical doctor, bringing the total number of casualties to twenty (20). The remains of the victims have since been released to their families for burial, as the families declined autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bassey Ewah, psc(++), FCAI, MSPSP, commiserates with the families of the deceased and the peace-loving people of Bokkos Local Government Area over this tragic incident. He assures the public that the Command, in synergy with other security agencies, will continue to deploy all necessary resources to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are identified, arrested, and brought to justice.

As part of measures to prevent any further escalation and forestall a recurrence of the incident, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, and the Area Commander, Pankshin, to relocate to the affected area and coordinate an on-ground security operation. He has also deployed additional Tactical Teams and personnel of the Police Mobile Force to the area to de-escalate tension, restore confidence, and commence an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators.

CP Bassey Ewah further calls on members of the public to remain calm, go about their lawful activities, and continue to provide credible, accurate, and timely information that will assist security agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and security across the State.

Members of the public are hereby encouraged to report any suspicious movement or criminal activity within their communities through the following GSM numbers:

CONTROL ROOM EMERGENCY NUMBERS:

07059473022

08038907662

To report any unethical conduct by Police officers, please contact:

ACP X-SQUAD:

08034448617

PPRO:

08060545670

CRU:

08037681026

VCRU:

09051145757

PCB:

09016146804

E-SIGN:

SP ALFRED ALABO, ANIPR, JP

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER (PPRO),

PLATEAU STATE COMMAND,

JOS.





June 22, 2026.