We Deployed All Available Resources To Secure His Release..Defence Reacts To Death Of Gen Rabe Abubakar





DEFENCE HEADQUARTERS MOURNS THE PASSING OF RETIRED MAJOR GENERAL RABE ABUBAKAR, REAFFIRMS RESOLVE TO ERADICATE TERRORISM

The Defence Headquarters regrets to announce the passing of Major General Rabe Abubakar (Retired), who tragically lost his life in captivity following his abduction.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) convey its deepest sympathies to the Abubakar family, his colleagues and all Nigerians. Maj Gen Abubakar served the nation with distinction and held many appointments including spokesperson of various military formations as well as spokesman for the AFN as Director Defence Information. He made immense contributions to counter-insurgency operations, professional development of the AFN and numerous other commendable and outstanding impacts. His commitment to duty and to the unity of Nigeria remains a shining example for all personnel of the AFN.

The Defence Headquarters withheld public comment on his abduction in deference to ongoing rescue efforts by the AFN and sister security agencies. Every operational resource was deployed in the hope of securing his safe return.

This sad loss further strengthens the resolve of the AFN. We will remain resolute in the discharge of our constitutional mandate to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria and to protect all citizens.

In response to series of unfortunate abductions across Nigeria including that of Maj Gen Abubakar, ongoing operations have since been further intensified to bring perpetrators to justice and to dismantle all terrorist networks threatening our nation.

We assure Nigerians that the Armed Forces will not relent until peace and security are restored and those responsible for terrorists activities across the nation are held to account.

SAMAILA UBA

Major General

Director Defence Information

13 June 2026