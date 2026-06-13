Former Army Spokesman Gen Rabe Abubakar rtd Dies In Bandits Custody





Major General Abubakar Rabe (rtd) who was abducted in Katsina State exactly two weeks ago is dead.

The Katsina State Government has confirmed the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar while in captivity of bandits.

The government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasiru Mu’azu, on Saturday, revealed that the retired military officer died from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

The state government described the incident as unfortunate, noting that the death of the former military officer is a significant loss to both Katsina State and the country at large.

“The deceased retired general died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension,” the statement said.

The government further stated that the abduction and eventual death of the retired officer had dealt a painful blow not only to his family and the people of Katsina State but also to the nation.

Full Statement

KATSINA STATE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES THE UNFORTUNATE PASSING OF RETIRED MAJOR GENERAL RABE ABUBAKAR RTD*

The Katsina State Government, with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss, wishes to inform the general public of the tragic passing of Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar.

It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General’s death while in bandits captivity. Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the State Government and various Security Agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy.

The deceased Retired General died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

His abduction and subsequent death are not only a loss to his family and Katsina State but a monumental loss to the entire country.

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina State Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, CON, extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late General and the country at-large. The Governor has described this incident as a "dark moment" and a reminder of the urgent need for a collective and intensified front against the criminal elements threatening the peace of our communities.

The Katsina State Government remains committed to working with the Federal Government and security forces to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice. We assure the citizens of Katsina State that our resolve to eliminate banditry and ensure the safety of all residents remains unshaken.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. May the soul of the departed Retired Major General Rabe Abdulakdir rest in eternal peace.

DR. NASIRU MU'AZU,

Hon. Commissioner Internal Security & Home Affairs