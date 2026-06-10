Vigilante Leader Abducts 13 Year Old Girl In Anambra , Joins Search Party

Tension is mounting in Nanka community, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the arrest of a high-ranking vigilante official over the alleged abduction and serial defil+ement of a 13 y3ar 0ld school girl.

The suspect, Chimuche Onyeanuna, who serves as the Second-in-Command of the Nanka Vigilante Group, is currently being held in a secret location amid allegations that influential community leaders and local security actors are plotting a cover-up to grant him a “soft landing.”

The victim, a junior secondary school student and daughter of a local commercial tricycle (Keke Napep) rider, Mr. Solomon Obodoaku, went missing for over four days last week. Desperate to find his daughter, Mr. Obodoaku formally reported the disappearance at the local vigilante office, directly to Onyeanuna (the accused officer.)

In a shocking twist of betrayal, Onyeanuna reportedly joined the community’s active search parties and manhunt for the misssing girl, all while secretly keeping her captive inside his own residence.

Community sources revealed that as pressure and searches mounted within the village, the suspect panicked and quietly released the traum+atised teenager, ordering her to return home.

Upon her return, an intensive interrogation by her distraught father, the 13 year old victim detailed how she was kept locked inside Onyeanuna’s house for nearly five days, prevented from stepping outside or attending school, while being subjected to repeated sexuual assault.

To back her claims, the minor provided precise forensic descriptions of the inner rooms of the commander’s house, the layout of his kitchen, unique items hidden under his bed, and noted that her personal belongings were still trapped in his room. Furthermore, she revealed that the very clothes she wore home were provided to her by the suspect.

Following the revelation, vigilante operatives apprehended Onyeanuna. During a preliminary interrogation, the suspect vehemently denied the allegations until he was confronted with the victim’s graphic and accurate description of his home.

He was subsequently bound and detained at the Oka Hall security post in Agbiligba village, Nanka.

However, news of the horrific crime triggered an immediate wave of rage among local youths, who surrounded the security post en masse, threatening to burn the facility down unless the suspect was handed over for jungle justice.

To prevent a total breakdown of law and order, a former vigilante officer reportedly whisked Onyeanuna away from the irate mob to an undisclosed, hidden location.



