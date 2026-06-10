Again, EFCC Arraigns Blessing CEO Over Fresh Alleged N13m Fraud In Lagos

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, again, arraigned a social media influencer and self-acclaimed relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, also known as Blessing CEO, over a fresh alleged N13,000,000 (Thirteen Million Naira) fraud before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The EFCC filed a fresh six-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and retaining the proceeds to the tune of N13,000,000 against her, following the receipt of several petitions from individuals and groups, including the Nigeria Cancer Society.

The petitioners allegedly made donations to the defendant after her social media posts claiming that she was battling Stage 4 breast cancer and seeking financial support for treatment.

She was, however, later discovered to have allegedly falsified the document she presented to members of the public.