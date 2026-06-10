Man Tied For Allegedly Stealing Fish From Pond In Bayelsa

byCKN NEWS -
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A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing fish from a pond in Okodi community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The suspect was reportedly caught on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2026.

Community members hung the stolen fish on the suspect’s neck and tied him to a pole as he begged for forgiveness. 

A Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on New Media, Oviezemufam Sasime also shared the photos on Facebook.

“The greatest fisherman that ever liveth from Okodi community in Ogbia LGA,” he captioned the post

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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