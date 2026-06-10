Man Tied For Allegedly Stealing Fish From Pond In Bayelsa

A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing fish from a pond in Okodi community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The suspect was reportedly caught on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2026.

Community members hung the stolen fish on the suspect’s neck and tied him to a pole as he begged for forgiveness.

A Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on New Media, Oviezemufam Sasime also shared the photos on Facebook.

“The greatest fisherman that ever liveth from Okodi community in Ogbia LGA,” he captioned the post