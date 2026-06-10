Police Kill Two Kidnappers , Rescue Five Victims In Abuja

The FCT Police Command has successfully rescued five kidnapped victims following an intensive joint rescue operation conducted in the Byazhin area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Acting on recent kidnapping incidents within Paze community in Byazhin area, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, PhD, FCAI, personally led a clearance operation with a team comprising operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the NPF Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and Kubwa Area Command, in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups.

On 9th June, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the joint security team launched an intensive search, clearance, and rescue operation across Paze and Byazhin communities.

During the operation, the team engaged suspected kidnappers in a gun duel, resulting in the neutralization of two suspects and the arrest of two others identified as Icheh Mohammadu and Abubakar Usman, while other gang members fled into nearby hills with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

During the operation, the police team also recovered two AK-47 rifles with magazines. The Command therefore calls on healthcare practitioners, private and public hospitals, and members of the public to promptly report any individual presenting gunshot related injuries or seeking treatment under suspicious circumstances.

The sustained pressure mounted on the criminal elements forced them to abandon five hostages, who were promptly rescued unharmed.

The rescued victims have since been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their families. Meanwhile, search operations continue across the general area and adjoining communities aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects and dismantling the criminal network.

The Commissioner of Police commended the bravery, resilience, and professionalism displayed by the operatives and supporting local security volunteers during the operation. He reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes across the Federal Capital Territory.

Members of the public are encouraged to remain security conscious and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913, 07057337653.



