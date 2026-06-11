NCAA Grounds Private Jet For Landing On Asaba Expressway





The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the operational permit of an airline operator after one of its aircraft reportedly landed on a roadway near Asaba, Delta State, and later departed the scene without obtaining regulatory approval, an act the regulators described as a violation of aviation regulations.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, saying the CAA had received preliminary reports concerning an occurrence involving a privately operated aircraft in the vicinity of Asaba.

However, the regulator refused to mention either the operators or the airline’s name.

According to the Authority, the incident began when the aircraft encountered difficulties while attempting to land at Asaba Airport.

The regulator further disclosed that following the aborted landing attempt, the aircraft touched down on a roadway in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba, an unusual development that immediately drew the attention of aviation authorities and local residents.

The NCAA said, “Available information indicates that the aircraft conducted a missed approach at approximately 0743 local time while attempting to land at Asaba, “Subsequently, the aircraft reportedly landed on a roadway in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba. Reports received from personnel at the scene indicate that all occupants safely exited the aircraft and were transported to Asaba by road.”

Despite the emergency situation, the NCAA said there were no casualties, noting that the aircraft had only four crew members on board.

“The aircraft had four (4) crew members on board. At this time, no injuries to passengers or crew have been reported,” the Authority said.

Providing details of the alleged incident, the Authority stated, “Preliminary information available to the Authority indicates that the aircraft subsequently departed the location at approximately 1102 GMT and returned to Lagos without obtaining the requisite regulatory approval.”

The NCAA further revealed that air traffic authorities were not informed before the flight departed.

Describing the action as a clear infraction of existing regulations, the Authority stressed that the unauthorised departure is now under investigation.

“The Authority has also been informed that Air Traffic Control was notified only after the aircraft had become airborne. This action constitutes a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) and is currently under investigation by the Authority,” the statement noted.

As a consequence, the NCAA said it moved swiftly to prevent any further operation of the aircraft pending the outcome of investigations.

The Authority also announced disciplinary and regulatory measures against those involved in the operation of the flight.

“Upon its arrival in Lagos, the NCAA immediately grounded the aircraft pending the outcome of its investigation.

“The flight crew have been placed under regulatory review while the NCAA conducts further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the occurrence and the subsequent unauthorised departure of the aircraft,” the statement said.

“In the interim, the NCAA has suspended the operator’s permit for Non-Commercial Flight,” the Authority disclosed.

The NCAA said it had notified the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau and was collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the operator, to determine the full circumstances surrounding the occurrence.

“The NCAA has formally notified the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau of the occurrence and is coordinating with relevant aviation stakeholders, including the operator and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.

The Authority added that investigators would scrutinise all relevant records linked to the aircraft and operator.

Achimugu stated, “The Authority will review all operational, airworthiness, maintenance, and flight-related records as part of its statutory responsibilities and will take further enforcement action in accordance with applicable aviation regulations.”



