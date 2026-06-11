Gov Adeleke Escapes Unhurt As Stage Collapses At Osun Acvord Party Rally





There was palpable fear in Osun State on Wednesday following the sudden collapse of a podium where guests, including Governor Ademola Adeleke, were seated at a rally held in Ijebu-Jesa.

In a 30-second video showed the moment the podium caved in, Adeleke, Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, and the spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, were among those on the platform when the incident occurred.

In the video, musical performances were ongoing when the event anchor brought the session to a close and was about to announce the next item on the programme before the podium collapsed.

A source at the event, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to comment, said the incident disrupted proceedings.

He, however, added that the programme later resumed after security personnel evacuated those involved from the rubble.

“The incident happened. The event is the inauguration of the Imole canvassers for Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency. The event was held in Ijebu-Jesa, and the crowd was a bit much.

“The governor and some members of his cabinet were seated in that part of the podium that collapsed. No casualty. The event resumed, and the governor addressed the gathering after the incident,” he said.

When contacted for reaction, the Deputy Spokesperson to the Governor, Oladele Bamiji, said the incident was not as serious as being portrayed.

“The event thereafter went on smoothly with the governor and members of his cabinet. No injuries.

“Had there been any fatal accident, the event would not have continued. There were no casualties. The governor, after leaving the venue, went to another event in Odo-Otin Local Government,” Bamiji said.