LASU Reappoints Registrar, New Bursar

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), at its emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, has approved the reappointment of Mr Emmanuel A. Fanu as Registrar and Secretary to Council, and the appointment of Mr Olabisi Yusuf as the new Bursar of the University.

Both appointments take effect from Thursday, 2 July 2026, for a four-year tenure.

Mr Fanu, a staff member since 1999, previously served in several administrative roles and as Acting Registrar between June 2021 and February 2022 before his substantive appointment in 2022. He is an alumnus of LASU with qualifications in Science Education, Public Administration, and a Diploma in Law.

Mr Yusuf, with over 20 years of experience in university financial management, has served in various capacities within LASU’s Bursary Department, including Deputy Bursar at ACEITSE. He is a Fellow of ICAN and Associate Member of CITN, with HND, BSc, and MSc in Accounting.

Notably, both appointees trace their roots to Badagry, a community widely regarded for producing distinguished professionals and administrators contributing meaningfully to the growth of Lagos State.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, congratulated both appointees and wished them a successful tenure.