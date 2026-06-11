Vice Principal Killed As Army Foiled Attempt To Abduct School Pupils In Kogi

Statement by Nigerian Army

TROOPS OF 12 BRIGADE FOIL TERRORISTS’ ATTEMPT TO ABDUCT SCHOOL CHILDREN IN KOGI STATE

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army under 2 Division Nigerian Army have foiled an attempted abduction of pupils at Iluke Community in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, thwarting the plans of terrorists who disguised themselves in military uniforms to carry out the attack.

The successful operation was conducted on 10 June 2026 following credible information provided by vigilant members of the community who alerted troops on patrol to the activities of the terrorists within the area.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the troops immediately mobilised and advanced to the community to prevent the criminals from achieving their objective.

On arrival, troops discovered that the terrorists had already assembled pupils of Iluke Primary School with the intention of abducting them.

Without delay, the troops engaged the terrorists, compelling them to abandon their mission and flee the area. During the encounter, one terrorist was neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot injuries upon the approach and engagement by the troops.

Sadly, before the arrival of troops, the terrorists had killed a teacher and a resident of the community. Their actions further underscore the criminal and inhumane nature of the terrorists who continue to target innocent civilians.

The prompt response of the troops prevented what could have been a large scale abduction of school children and undoubtedly saved many lives. The operation also reflects the commitment, vigilance and professionalism of troops of 12 Brigade in safeguarding lives and protecting vulnerable communities across the Brigade’s area of responsibility.

Troops are currently in pursuit of the fleeing bandits. Additionally, considering the interconnected nature of the community to adjoining Kwara and Niger State, other security outfits in the neighbouring state have been intimated to block fleeing bandits.

Other measures aimed at denying terrorists freedom of action, reassuring residents and preventing any further attacks have been emplaced. Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to enhance ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

HASSAN ABDULLAHI

Lieutenant

Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations

12 Brigade Nigerian Army

10 June 2026