Friendly : Portugal Beats Super Eagles 2..1

Nigeria’s Super Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly played at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Pedro Neto, who finished off a cutback from Diogo Dalot.

Nigeria responded strongly and equalised in the 36th minute through Akor Adams, who powered his way past the Portuguese defence before slotting the ball beyond goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The first half ended 1-1, with the Super Eagles showing good fight against the star-studded Portuguese side.

Portugal regained the lead in the second half after substitute Francisco Conceição struck in the 74th minute with a brilliant finish from the right side.

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye made important saves late in the game to keep the scoreline respectable.

Cristiano Ronaldo featured for Portugal but failed to get on the scoresheet before he was substituted in the second half.

The result gives Portugal victory in their final warm-up match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Nigeria will take positives from the performance despite the defeat.