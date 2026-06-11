House of Representatives Releases Final Print of Constitution Amendment Bills Ahead Of Parliamentary Vote

The House of Representatives has released the final print of the Constitution Alteration Bills scheduled for consideration and voting during plenary on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).





The bills represent the culmination of several months of rigorous legislative work undertaken by the House Committee on Constitution Review, following the receipt and consideration of numerous Constitution amendment proposals from lawmakers, government institutions, professional bodies, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, and citizens across the country.





The review process involved extensive stakeholder engagement through zonal and national public hearings, consultative meetings, expert sessions, and town hall engagements held across the six geopolitical zones, ensuring broad-based citizen participation and input.





The Constitution Alteration Bills span critical thematic areas, including:





- Electoral Reforms





- Judicial Reforms





- Security and Policing





- Local Government Administration





- Inclusive Governance and Citizenship





- Legislature





- Devolution of Powers





- Human Rights





- Fiscal Reforms





- Strengthening of Institutions





- Traditional Institutions





- Creation of States and Local Governments





Download Final Print of Constitution Amendment Bills below:

bit.ly/HoRConstitutionBills





Of particular priority is the Constitution Alteration Bill seeking to provide a constitutional framework for the establishment of State Police. The proposal has emerged as one of the most extensively debated reform initiatives in the current review cycle, attracting widespread public interest and stakeholder engagement across the federation.





The bill seeks to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture by creating an additional layer of policing, while providing constitutional safeguards, clearly defined operational frameworks, oversight mechanisms, and delineation of powers between federal and state policing authorities. Its consideration reflects the growing national consensus on the need for innovative and locally responsive approaches to addressing contemporary security challenges.





Commenting on the development, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CFR, described the release of the final print as a defining moment in the House's commitment to delivering a more responsive and effective constitutional framework for Nigeria.





According to him:





"The release of the final print of these Constitution Alteration Bills reflects the extensive consultations, careful scrutiny, and bipartisan collaboration that have characterised this reform process. These proposals embody the aspirations, concerns, and recommendations expressed by Nigerians from all walks of life.





"Of particular significance is the proposal on State Police, which responds to longstanding calls for a more effective and decentralised policing framework capable of addressing emerging security challenges across the federation. As the House prepares to vote, we remain guided by our constitutional responsibility to strengthen democratic governance, deepen federalism, promote inclusion, enhance security, and build institutions capable of meeting the demands of a modern and prosperous nation."





The House is expected to vote on the bills during plenary on Thursday, June 11, 2026, provided the constitutionally prescribed quorum is attained. Should the required quorum not be met, consideration and voting will be deferred to the next legislative day in accordance with the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House.





The House of Representatives remains firmly committed to an open, inclusive, and transparent constitution review process and to advancing reforms that strengthen Nigeria's democratic institutions, promote national unity, improve governance outcomes, deepen citizen participation, and respond to the evolving needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people.



