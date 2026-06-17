UK Court Acquits Diezani Madueke Of Corruption Charges

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been acquitted of all six bribery charges brought against her in the United Kingdom.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty on Wednesday after a 12-week trial that examined allegations of corruption during her tenure as Nigeria’s petroleum minister.

Alison-Madueke, who served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan between 2010 and 2015, had consistently denied all the allegations.