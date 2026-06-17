UK Court Acquits Diezani Madueke Of Corruption Charges

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been acquitted of all six bribery charges brought against her in the United Kingdom.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty on Wednesday after a 12-week trial that examined allegations of corruption during her tenure as Nigeria’s petroleum minister.

Alison-Madueke, who served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan between 2010 and 2015, had consistently denied all the allegations.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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