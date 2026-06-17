Alleged N110.4bn Kogi Fraud: Witness Tells Court He Paid 50–60 Percent of Tax Consultancy Commission To Kogi Revenue Officials

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, told the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Maitama, Abuja, that he paid between 50 and 60 percent of the commissions earned by his company from consultancy services rendered to the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, KSIRS, to some officials of the agency.





The witness, who testified as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC's, eighteenth prosecution witness, PW18, made the disclosure before Justice Maryanne Anineh while being led in evidence by the Commission's lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.





The EFCC is prosecuting Bello alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu on a 16-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving the sum of N110.4 billion.





The witness, who told the court that his companies were involved in information technology, software development, software implementation, marketing and tax automation services, recalled how he came in contact with the EFCC, stating that, "my company had business dealings with the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service. It was in connection with that that my company was invited."





The witness confirmed making statements to the Commission and explained that his company served as a consultant to the KSIRS, providing tax process automation, tax audits and advisory services on tax policy and strategy.





Asked whether the services rendered were free, he answered in the negative, explaining that his company was initially entitled to 15 per cent commission on tax collections exceeding N350 million.





"The agreement was to receive 15 per cent commission on transactions above N350 million. The agreement was later reviewed downward to five per cent because the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, had grown significantly and our operating costs became lower due to automation," he said.





He further identified former KSIRS Chairman, Senator Yakubu Oseni, as one of the officials he dealt with during the consultancy arrangement. Speaking on the disbursement of commissions received by his company, the witness disclosed that between 50 and 60 per cent of the commissions were paid to certain stakeholders.





Asked whether such payments formed part of the consultancy agreement, he replied, "No."





He added that the payments were made through bank transfers and cash transactions, stating that they were carried out based on directives from Senator Oseni through his Personal Assistant, Yusuf Abdulmumuni.





According to him, cash payments were also subsequently made on the instructions of Oseni's successor, Aliyu Nda Salami, through Salami's Personal Assistant, Abdulwahab.





The witness identified Exhibit X1 as the statement of account of Bespoke Business Solution domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc and Exhibit AD1 as the company's Sterling Bank account statement.





He told the court that although the consultancy engagement commenced around 2016 and ended in 2017, the Sterling Bank account statement covered transactions from 2016 to 2022.





The witness further informed the court that one Jami'u Salihu was nominated by Senator Oseni as a signatory to the Bespoke project account maintained with Zenith Bank.





"Jami'u Salihu signs independently from me," he said.





While reviewing transactions contained in Exhibit AD1, K.P confirmed several inflows from the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service and corresponding withdrawals by Jami'u Salihu.





He identified an inflow of N92,444,992.60 on August 9, 2017, followed by withdrawals by Salihu. He also confirmed another inflow of N261,836,882.78 on August 14, 2017, with subsequent withdrawals by the same signatory.

The witness further confirmed transactions totaling N70 million paid to Efab Properties on August 17, 2017, comprising N25 million and N45 million transfers.





However, he stated that he could not determine the property for which the payments were made because they were not initiated by him.





"I wouldn't know which property was paid for because it was not my transaction," he said.





The witness also identified credits totaling about N260 million received on September 11, 2017, and stated that certain payments made to Echis Materials, Quant and Kalaz Ventures Limited were not his transactions but were carried out by Jami'u Salihu.





When asked whether there had been any complaints from the Kogi State Government regarding the performance of his company's obligations under the consultancy arrangement, K.P answered: "No."





During cross-examination by counsel to the first and second defendants, P.B Daudu SAN, the witness disclosed that the other shareholders in his company were M K. and A K.





He maintained that his company satisfactorily executed the services for which it was engaged and confirmed that Jami'u Salihu became a signatory to the company's account following the execution of the necessary account documentation.





The witness also stated that, to the best of his knowledge, Senator Yakubu Oseni, Yusuf Abdulmumuni and Jami'u Salihu were still alive.





Also, the prosecution called its nineteenth witness, PW19, Jamilu Abdullahi, a Bureau de Change operator.





Led in evidence by Pinheiro, the witness identified himself as the owner of E-Traders International Limited, Kunfayakun Global Limited and De-Remita International Limited.





Abdullahi informed the court that he was familiar with Keyless Nature Limited and Ejadams Essence Limited through one of his customers, Abba Adaudu.





He also identified Exhibits AQ, AB2 and AK as statements of account belonging to his companies and his personal account.





The witness further confirmed knowledge of Forza Oil and Gas Limited, Whales Oil and Gas Limited and Alyeshua Solutions Services Limited.





Earlier in the proceedings, the court continued the cross-examination of Prosecution Witness 17, PW17, Shenu Bello Bala, an estate agent and commodity trader.





Under cross-examination by defence counsel, the witness clarified that he was neither related to Ali Bello nor Yahaya Bello and was not from Kogi State.





"I happen to bear the name Bello. Ali Bello is my friend and business partner. I have known him for about 13 to 14 years, somewhere around 2012," he said.





Following his cross-examination by counsel to all the defendants and in the absence of further questions,





PW17 was discharged from the witness box.





Thereafter, Justice Anineh adjourned the matter till October 14, 15, 27 and 28, 2026, for continuation of trial.