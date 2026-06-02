Two Police Officers Killed As Gov Soludo's CoS Escapes Assassination, CP Orders Arrest Of Culprits

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has given a 48-hour marching order to all formations and operational units of the state command, within which period to fish out the killers of two cops and attackers of Ben Nwankwo’s convoy, who is the Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, last Sunday.

Investigation revealed that gunmen ambushed the convoy and other travellers en route Amansea -Ndiukwuenu – Ufuma road and opened fire on the convoy, forcing security personnel attached to the governor’s aide to return fire. But two security personnel lost their lives while others were wounded, with the Chief of Staff escaping death by the whiskers.

A tricycle operator who witnessed the sad event captured it on a viral video showing the scene and lifeless bodies of the two cops on the road. Confirming the horrific incident, the Commissioner of Police revealed that Nwankwo had attended a function on behalf of the governor and was returning to Awka when the incident occurred last Sunday at 8.30 p.m.

Orutugu, who issued a directive during an emergency security meeting with senior police officers and heads of operations at the command headquarters yesterday, stressed that such an attack on security personnel would not be tolerated under his leadership.

“I want you to fish out the attackers and the killers of our officers. I demand immediate action to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

“I want results. The people of Anambra State must know that the police are fully in charge and ready to protect them,” he said.

According to him, the slain officers must get justice, adding that he cannot remain silent while police personnel continue to lose their lives at the hands of criminals.

“I hereby declare ‘Operation Fish Them Out.’ Criminals cannot continue to take advantage of the night to unleash violence in the state.

“This kind of killing cannot happen under my watch

He called on members of the public to be vigilant and cautious of individuals posing as security personnel at checkpoints, stressing that “investigations had revealed that some criminal elements now operate while dressed in police and military uniforms.