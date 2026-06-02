Moshood Abiola Poly Expelled 365 Students Over Fake Academic Credentials

Authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, have expelled 365 students for gaining admission into the institution with falsified academic credentials.

The institution’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Mr. Yemi Ajibola, disclosed that the affected students, enrolled in various Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes, were found to have presented fake National Diploma (ND) results and forged academic transcripts from different institutions to secure admission into the Polytechnic.

According to Ajibola, the expulsion followed a comprehensive verification exercise conducted on the credentials submitted by students during the admission and registration processes.

He noted that the decision underscores the institution’s commitment to sanitising the academic system and reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against fraudulent practices and other forms of academic misconduct.

A breakdown of the expelled students shows that 156 were from the School of Communication and Information Technology, 117 from the School of Business and Management Studies, 54 from the School of Science and Technology, 36 from the School of Engineering, and two from the School of Environmental Studies.

Ajibola further stated that, in view of the development, the Rector, Arc. Koye Jolaoso, has cautioned prospective applicants and admission seekers against using fake academic credentials to gain admission into the institution.

According to the Rector, the decisive action reflects the Polytechnic’s commitment to upholding academic integrity, promoting excellence, and repositioning the 47-year-old institution as a model of transparency, credibility and professionalism in tertiary education.

Jolaoso stressed that the institution would continue to maintain high academic standards and ensure that only qualified candidates are admitted into its programmes.



