Troops Rescue 10 abducted NECO Candidates, Teachers After ISWAP Attack On Borno School

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have rescued 10 National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers abducted by suspected ISWAP terrorists during an attack on Lassa community in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the Technical Secondary School in Lassa at about 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026 while students were writing their NECO examination, abducting several candidates and teachers before fleeing into the surrounding bush.

Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East

Operation HADIN KAI, Maiduguri, Captain Mohammed Goni, said one gallant soldier of OPHK and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force made the supreme sacrifice during the intense exchange of fire with the terrorists.

“Their courage, selflessness and unwavering commitment exemplify the collective resolve of security forces and local volunteers who continue to risk their lives daily to protect innocent citizens and restore peace across the North East,” the statement added.