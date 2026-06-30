WhatsApp To Replace Phone Numbers With Usernames

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced a major update that will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers, introducing a new username-based system.

The company said on Monday that users will soon be able to create unique usernames to connect with others, replacing the current requirement of exchanging phone numbers in many interactions.

According to a statement via WhatsApp’s official X handle, on Monday, June 29, the change is aimed at strengthening user privacy.

The platform explained that restricting access to phone numbers means they will no longer be automatically visible when users join large group chats or when messaging individuals and businesses for the first time.

The company said the update is part of ongoing efforts “designed to protect the privacy of your phone number,” adding that it would be rolled out gradually to users.





The statement reads: “Your phone number is personal and sometimes you want to connect without handing it over. that’s why we’re introducing usernames for WhatsApp.

“starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch the feature. It takes just a few seconds, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp and then go to Settings > Account > Username.

“reservations are rolling out throughout the week, and you’ll be notified via your app!”

What’s more, “there’s no directory to browse and no suggestions, so people need to know your exact username to contact you,” Meta said.

As with other social media services, the sheer number of people, Meta claims over three billion, using WhatsApp means many may not get their first choice of handle.

The company said it would gradually roll out username reservations worldwide “over the coming months”, notifying users in each country when they open there.

Meanwhile, AFP reports that “creators, small businesses and organizations” will be allowed to claim WhatsApp usernames that they already use on fellow Meta products Facebook or Instagram.



