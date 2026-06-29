Troops Foil Terrorists Attack At Benue Market

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, in collaboration with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard, have foiled a terrorist attack at Tor Donga Yam Market in Benue State, neutralising two suspected terrorists during a swift response operation.

According to the military, troops responded to a distress call while conducting fighting and confidence-building patrols on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Upon arrival, they engaged the attackers in a gun battle, killing two suspects identified as Dantaraba and Golozo.

Following the operation, security personnel recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one damaged pistol, one pistol magazine, six rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, nine rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition, as well as ATM and Moniepoint cards and other items.





The military said the successful operation prevented what could have been a deadly attack on traders and residents, allowing commercial activities at the market to continue without disruption.





The Force Commander of Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops and the Benue State Civil Protection Guard for their professionalism and swift response. He also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible intelligence, stressing that security is a shared responsibility.



