Troops Foil Terrorists Attack At Benue Market

byCKN NEWS -
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 Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, in collaboration with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard, have foiled a terrorist attack at Tor Donga Yam Market in Benue State, neutralising two suspected terrorists during a swift response operation.

According to the military, troops responded to a distress call while conducting fighting and confidence-building patrols on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Upon arrival, they engaged the attackers in a gun battle, killing two suspects identified as Dantaraba and Golozo.

Following the operation, security personnel recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one damaged pistol, one pistol magazine, six rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, nine rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition, as well as ATM and Moniepoint cards and other items.


The military said the successful operation prevented what could have been a deadly attack on traders and residents, allowing commercial activities at the market to continue without disruption.


The Force Commander of Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops and the Benue State Civil Protection Guard for their professionalism and swift response. He also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible intelligence, stressing that security is a shared responsibility.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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