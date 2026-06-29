Peter Obi Donates ₦15m To Madonna University, Urges Students to Prepare For Leadership

Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on Nigerian youths to prepare themselves for leadership, saying the country's future depends on leaders with character, competence, capacity, and compassion.

Speaking at the NextGen Mentorship & Leadership Initiative held at Madonna University, Okija Campus, Obi engaged students on the theme, "Beyond Now: Raising the Next Generation of Leaders." He said the questions raised by students reflected the frustration of many young Nigerians over poor governance and corruption, but also demonstrated their determination to become part of the solution.





Obi stressed that leadership remains the greatest determinant of a nation's progress, noting that true leaders must be willing to make sacrifices, protect lives, invest in education, create opportunities, and build strong institutions that serve the people.





He encouraged the students to take their education seriously, actively participate in the democratic process, and see themselves as agents of positive change capable of shaping Nigeria's future.





As part of his continued support for education, Obi presented a ₦15 million cheque to Madonna University to support its educational programmes, describing investment in education as one of the most effective ways to develop the human capital needed for national development.





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