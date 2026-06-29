Canada-based Nigerian Charged For Suspected Child Sexual Assault

A Canada-based Nigerian, Idris Olajide Oladejo, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference following the alleged sexual assault of a child at a grocery store in Toronto.





The Toronto Police Service said the 35-year-old Toronto resident was arrested on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, after investigators identified him as the suspect in the incident.





The police said that the alleged assault occurred on Sunday, June 21, at about 7 p.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and St Clair Avenue East area of Toronto.





The statement noted that officers responded to a report of a child being sexually assaulted while at a grocery store with the child’s parents.





“It is reported that the victim was at a grocery store in the area with their parents. The unknown suspect sexually assaulted the victim.





“The suspect then fled the area and was chased by a civilian,” the statement read.





Following the incident, police released a description of the suspect and appealed to members of the public for information that could assist the investigation.





The statement initially described the suspect as a man believed to be about 30 years old with a thin build, last seen wearing a green T-shirt, dark-coloured Adidas shorts and pink-coloured Crocs.





Providing an update on the investigation, the TPS announced that Oladejo had been arrested and charged with one count each of s£xual assault and s£xual interference.





“On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Idris Olajide Oladejo, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with s£xual assault and s£xual interference.





“He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 9:30 am, in room 102.





“A sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, k!ssing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration,” the police stated.