Gov Adeleke Commends IGP Disu Over Arrest Of Notorious Thug Saheed Tanfeani

The Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has commended the Inspector General of Police IG Tunde Disu and the Osun state police Command for the arrest of one of the Osun state political hoodlums in person of Saheed Kareem Tanfeani.





It will be recalled that Tanfeani is alleged to be involved in the gruesome murder of Ezekiel Olapade around the premises of Irepodun local Government last Sunday.





Governor Adeleke however charged the police to intensify the manhunt for the arrest of Asiri Eniba, Delaw, Ojuyobo, Aleba, Lucifer, Lasisi and other thugs terrorising the state.





While urging the police to ensure thorough investigation and proper prosecution of the suspect, the governor repeated the earlier call for the change in the leadership of the Anti-cultism team of the state police.





The governor identified the continued presence of Eluku as the head of the anti-cultism team as a dark spot due to his identification with Asiri Eniba and other APC thugs.





“The arrest of Saheed and Akilapa is a good development. We are watching to see how far the police will prove its readiness to enforce the law and secure our people. For now, we thank the IGP, the Deputy Inspector General of Police and others who make this possible.



