Nigerian Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead In Front Of His Store In South Africa





A wave of grief has swept through the Nigerian community following the tragic killing of a Nigerian businessman popularly known as Big Joe, who was reportedly shot dead in front of his store in South Africa on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

According to information available, Big Joe, an indigene of Nigeria's South-East region, was attacked by unidentified gunmen outside his business premises. He reportedly sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene before help could arrive.

The heartbreaking incident has left family members, friends, and members of the Nigerian community in South Africa in deep shock and mourning. Many have described Big Joe as a hardworking entrepreneur whose untimely death is a painful loss to those who knew him.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and authorities are expected to investigate the incident to identify those responsible and determine the motive behind the attack.

The tragedy has also renewed concerns about the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living and doing business in South Africa. Community leaders have called for a thorough investigation and for justice to be served.

As news of his death continues to spread, heartfelt tributes have poured in from friends and well-wishers, who remember Big Joe for his resilience, generosity, and dedication to providing for his family.