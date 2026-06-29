Nigerian Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead In Front Of His Store In South Africa

byCKN NEWS -
0

 


A wave of grief has swept through the Nigerian community following the tragic killing of a Nigerian businessman popularly known as Big Joe, who was reportedly shot dead in front of his store in South Africa on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

According to information available, Big Joe, an indigene of Nigeria's South-East region, was attacked by unidentified gunmen outside his business premises. He reportedly sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene before help could arrive.

The heartbreaking incident has left family members, friends, and members of the Nigerian community in South Africa in deep shock and mourning. Many have described Big Joe as a hardworking entrepreneur whose untimely death is a painful loss to those who knew him.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and authorities are expected to investigate the incident to identify those responsible and determine the motive behind the attack.

The tragedy has also renewed concerns about the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living and doing business in South Africa. Community leaders have called for a thorough investigation and for justice to be served.

As news of his death continues to spread, heartfelt tributes have poured in from friends and well-wishers, who remember Big Joe for his resilience, generosity, and dedication to providing for his family.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال