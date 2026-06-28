Man Beats Teacher To Death For Disciplinary Action Against Son

Tragedy struck in Kogi State as a 22-year-old teacher at Brains Minds Nursery and Primary School, Ugbamaka-Igah, in Olamaboro Local Government Area, Maryam Usman, allegedly died after being assaulted by the father of one of her pupils over disciplinary action taken against the child.

The incident reportedly began on June 17, when the late teacher disciplined a pupil for misconduct in school.





During the process, the pupil allegedly fell and sustained an arm injury.

Following the incident, the pupil’s father, identified as Ishaq Abdullahi, allegedly stormed Maryam’s residence with two other individuals and assaulted her.

Sources said she was attacked again later the same day while on her way to the mosque.

According to the deceased’s brother, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Maryam was assaulted again on June 18 by additional individuals, leaving her severely injured and unconscious.

“She was taken to a clinic and later transferred to a hospital in Okpo, but her condition continued to deteriorate. Sadly, she died on June 25, 2026, at about 5:00 a.m.,” he said.

He called on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice.

“We believe the repeated assaults contributed to her death and we want those responsible to be brought to justice,” he added.

A community elder, Drisu, disclosed that the deceased had family ties with the family of the disciplined pupil, noting that several meetings had been held between both families in an effort to resolve the matter.

He further revealed that, angered by Maryam’s death, members of her family allegedly invaded and vandalised the residence of the pupil’s father.

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

Responding to enquiries, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, said preliminary investigations showed that on June 18, 2026, Abdullahi Ishaq, accompanied by two women, went to Brains Minds Nursery and Primary School in Ugbamaka and assaulted Maryam Usman for disciplining a pupil.

“The victim sustained serious injuries and was initially treated at a hospital in Ugbamaka before being referred to Iko-Ojo Hospital, Okpo, for further medical attention. She, however, passed away on June 25, 2026,” the police spokesperson said.

Afusat added that police operatives visited the scene and the deceased’s residence, where necessary documentation was carried out.

“Arrangements are ongoing to convey the corpse to the General Hospital, Ankpa, for medical examination and autopsy. The suspects fled before the arrival of the police, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them. Upon their arrest, the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a discreet and comprehensive investigation,” the statement added.



