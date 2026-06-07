Stop Insulting Tinubu , Insecurity Did Not Start With His Administration

byCKN NEWS -
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The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Thursday, cautioned against politicising insecurity in Nigeria, insisting that the security challenges facing the country did not originate under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Umahi made the remarks during a town hall meeting organised by the Gombe State Government shortly after the official unveiling of the proposed Gombe Super Highway project.

The minister criticised what he described as attempts by some politicians to use insecurity as a political tool, particularly ahead of elections.

“When people talk about insecurity, especially extreme politicians, and insult the President as if insecurity just started within the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is very unfortunate,” Umahi said.


According to him, security is a collective responsibility and should not be reduced to partisan politics.


“Security is the job of everyone. Security should not be politicised. Why is it that anytime we are approaching elections, there is heightened insecurity? It is very unfair. Anyone who takes the life of another person under any guise, God is watching.


“If anyone has a hand in insecurity because the person wants power, God will resist such a person. We stand with the President, we pray for him, and this phase will pass. We will overcome,” he added.


Source: Press Express

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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