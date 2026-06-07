Stop Insulting Tinubu , Insecurity Did Not Start With His Administration

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Thursday, cautioned against politicising insecurity in Nigeria, insisting that the security challenges facing the country did not originate under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Umahi made the remarks during a town hall meeting organised by the Gombe State Government shortly after the official unveiling of the proposed Gombe Super Highway project.

The minister criticised what he described as attempts by some politicians to use insecurity as a political tool, particularly ahead of elections.

“When people talk about insecurity, especially extreme politicians, and insult the President as if insecurity just started within the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is very unfortunate,” Umahi said.





According to him, security is a collective responsibility and should not be reduced to partisan politics.





“Security is the job of everyone. Security should not be politicised. Why is it that anytime we are approaching elections, there is heightened insecurity? It is very unfair. Anyone who takes the life of another person under any guise, God is watching.





“If anyone has a hand in insecurity because the person wants power, God will resist such a person. We stand with the President, we pray for him, and this phase will pass. We will overcome,” he added.





Source: Press Express