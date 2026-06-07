Police Arrest Tiktoker For Raising False Kidnapping Alarm In Edo State

The Edo State Police Command has arrested social media influencer Uzebor Emmanuel, popularly known as “Aza Woman,” over viral posts alleging that about six people were kidnapped through mini transport buses in the Aduwawa and Ikpoba Hill areas of Benin City.

According to a statement issued by the command, the suspect allegedly claimed on social media that several victims were abd¥cted, with some reportedly escaping from their captors while others regained their freedom after paying ransom.

Police said preliminary investigations found the claims to be false and misleading. The command noted that the publications generated widespread fear and anxiety among residents and had the potential to undermine public confidence in the state’s security architecture.

The police stressed that deliberately spreading false information, especially on matters relating to public safety and security, is a serious offence with far-reaching consequences.

The command warned that such actions could incite panic, disrupt public order, and divert security resources from genuine emergencies.

“The security of a state should never be jeopardized for views, engagement, online relevance, or any other form of social media gratification,” the statement said.

The suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, while the police urged members of the public to verify information from credible sources before sharing and to avoid spreading unverified reports capable of disturbing public peace and order.