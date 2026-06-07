FG To Begin Voluntary Evacuation Of Nigerians In South Africa

The Federal Government has concluded the screening of Nigerians in South Africa who registered for voluntary evacuation following renewed xenophobic attacks and rising anti-immigrant tensions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the verification exercise began on Thursday and was conducted by the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with South African authorities.

The exercise involved South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the South African Police Service and immigration officials.





According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the screening was designed to confirm the identities, immigration status and travel documents of Nigerians seeking to return home.





He said the exercise would produce the final number of Nigerians cleared for evacuation, after which the Federal Government would finalise aircraft deployment plans.





More than 1,000 Nigerians have reportedly registered for voluntary evacuation from South Africa amid renewed attacks, intimidation and threats targeting foreign nationals.





The development comes as xenophobic violence in South Africa continues to raise diplomatic concerns and fears among African migrant communities.



