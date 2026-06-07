I Never Promised Any Senator Automatic Return Ticket ..Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied reports claiming that he promised return tickets to All Progressives Congress, APC, senators who lost during the party primaries.

Akpabio said his comments were misunderstood, explaining that he only expressed concern for senators affected by the outcome of the primaries and did not make any commitment to secure tickets for anyone.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Eseme Sunday Eyiboh, the Senate President said reports suggesting that he guaranteed senatorial tickets for defeated aspirants were false and did not reflect his position.

The statement clarified that Akpabio only told affected senators that the APC leadership was working to address issues arising from the primaries and that the final list of candidates would be released in line with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

Akpabio also stressed that he remains committed to party discipline, due process, and the internal mechanisms of the APC for resolving disputes.

He added that he would not interfere with the party’s autonomous process or make commitments outside the powers of the National Assembly leadership.