Kidnappers Table Demands For Release Of Abducted Army General, Wife

The abductors of a former Director of Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Rabe Abubakar (retd), and his wife have demanded the release of three detained fighters and the return of livestock allegedly seized during security operations as conditions for the couple’s freedom.

The demands were conveyed in a four-minute video released by the kidnappers and obtained by on Saturday.

The video shows the retired military officer and his wife in captivity days after they were abducted in Katsina State.

In the footage, the wife of the former defence spokesman, who spoke in Hausa, appealed to the Katsina State Government, traditional rulers and community leaders across five local government areas to intervene and facilitate release of the detained bandits identified as Sani, Aminu and Nasiru.

According to her, two of the men were arrested in Jikamshi, while the third was arrested in Kano State.

She said compliance with the demands would pave the way for their release.

“Our appeal is for the authorities and community leaders to assist in resolving this matter so that we can regain our freedom,” she said.

The retired general, who spoke briefly in the video, urged stakeholders to embrace dialogue and peaceful engagement.

“I appeal for efforts that will promote peace. They have indicated interest in dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” Abubakar said.

It was gathered that a notorious bandit commander, Kachallah Muhammad, who reportedly operates in parts of Katsina State, had contacted the relatives of the retired military officer shortly after the abduction.

The contacts allegedly conveyed demands centred on the release of detained associates rather than a conventional ransom payment.

Abubakar was abducted alongside his wife on May 30 while travelling through Katsina State.

The couple was reportedly travelling with their driver along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli Road in Matazu Local Government Area when armed men ambushed their vehicle near Zakin Baure village and whisked them into a nearby forest.

Their driver reportedly escaped despite sustaining gunshot injuries during the attack, while security operatives later recovered the victims’ vehicle, a red Peugeot 504, and moved it to the Matazu Divisional Police Headquarters.

The Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli Road has become notorious for recurring incidents of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery, with residents frequently raising concerns over security along the corridor.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Katsina State Government nor security agencies had issued an official statement on the video or the demands made by the abductors.



