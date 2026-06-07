Court Declares NASS N110bn Vehicles And Allowances Scheme Illegal

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has declared the National Assembly’s controversial ₦110 billion vehicle and allowance schemes unlawful.

The court ruled that the planned spending of ₦40 billion on 465 vehicles for lawmakers and ₦70 billion as support allowances for newly elected members breached procurement laws, constitutional obligations and public trust.

Justice Yellim Bogoro delivered the judgment in a suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and members of the National Assembly.

The court held that the scale of the expenditure, combined with the absence of clear due process, made the procurement arbitrary, disproportionate and inconsistent with statutory procurement standards.

Justice Bogoro also described the arrangement as a case of self-dealing and conflict of interest, noting that the lawmakers approving the spending were also the direct beneficiaries.

The court ordered Akpabio and Abbas to ensure that all future procurement and public fund expenditure by the National Assembly comply strictly with due process, transparency, accountability and value-for-money principles.

SERAP described the judgment as a major victory for transparency and responsible management of public resources.

The ruling comes amid public anger over the cost of governance, economic hardship and demands for greater accountability in the use of public funds.



