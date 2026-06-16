State Police Creation Doesn’t Mean Abolition Of NPF .. IGP Disu

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olatunji Disu, says the creation of the state police does not mean abolition of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Disu stated this while addressing personnel of the police force on Monday in Dutse, Jigawa.

He said the clarification was imperative to address concerns among officers and men of the force surrounding the creation of the state police.

The I-G said the legislative development concerning the creation of the state police has generated considerable discussion within policing circles and across the nation in recent weeks.

“I am aware that many officers and men have questions, concerns and in some cases, genuine anxiety about what this development may mean for the future of the Nigeria Police Force, and for your individual careers.

“As your Inspector-General of Police, it is important that I address these concerns directly and provide as much clarity as possible. Let me begin by assuring every officer here today that there is no cause for panic.

“The creation of state police does not mean the abolition of the Nigeria Police Force. It does not mean the cancellation of your rank, the loss of your employment, the forfeiture of your pensions, or the erosion of your accrued rights and benefits. Your future remains protected,” Disu said.

According to Disu, the objective of the reform is to strengthen Nigeria’s overall policing architecture by creating additional policing structures that are closer to the communities they serve, while maintaining a strong national policing institution capable of addressing inter-state, national and transnational security threats.

He said that under the proposed framework, the NPF would evolve into what would be known as the Federal Police Service.

The development, he said, should not be seen as a weakening of the institution, rather a strategic repositioning that would enable the NPF to focus more effectively on its national mandate.

Disu said the structures and capabilities that have made the NPF an indispensable component of Nigeria’s security architecture would remain in place.

“Our zonal and state formations will continue to exist. Our specialised formations and units, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, SWAT, the Anti-Bomb Squad, the VCRU, INTERPOL, Cybercrime Unit and other strategic operational assets, will remain critical components of the Federal Police Service.

“These units will continue to provide the specialised capabilities required to address terrorism, organised crime, cyber threats, interstate criminality and other complex security challenges,” he said.

Disu assured that the reform was intended to expand policing opportunities, not diminish them, stressing that no officer would be compelled to leave the Federal Police Service.

He said that any movement of personnel into the state police structure would be facilitated through the Voluntary Transfer Programme (VTP), designed to ensure that officers are able to make informed choices regarding their future careers within the new policing structure.

“The guiding principle behind the VTP is simple: choice, fairness and transparency. Officers who wish to remain within the Federal Police Service will have the opportunity to continue their careers within the federal structure, while those who may wish to serve within emerging State Police Services will be able to indicate their interest through clearly defined processes when the time comes,” he said.

He assured that welfare, professional standing, career progression, pension benefits and legitimate expectations of the personnel would be fully protected throughout the transition.

Disu said that he would continue to engage relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure that every decision taken reflects the best interests of those who have devoted their lives in serving the nation.

“Many of you have devoted decades of your lives to this institution. You have served in difficult terrains, confronted dangerous criminals, and made enormous sacrifices in service to our nation,” he said.

He urged the personnel to remain calm, focused and professional, and not be distracted by rumours, speculation or misinformation.

The I-G also enjoined the personnel to discharge their duties diligently and maintain the high standards expected of them, adding that whatever shape the future architecture of policing will take, professionalism, discipline, integrity and commitment to service are the defining qualities of a successful police officer.

Mr Haruna Yahaya, the Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, lauded Disu for the visit, describing it as a clear demonstration of his commitment to effective leadership, professional policing, personnel welfare and operational efficiency within the NPF.

Yahya, who was represented by Abdullahi Wase, said Jigawa has continued to be one of the most peaceful and secure states in the country.

He attributed the feat to the support of the I-G; commitment of the police personnel, effective collaboration among security agencies, cooperation of traditional, religious institutions and the people of the state.

The CP assured of the personnel loyalty, commitment to duty and determination to the successful implementation of the policing agenda of the NPF.

Highlights of the event included question-and-answer sessions.

Disu was in Jigawa to attend the 8th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council (NTRC).

The theme of the meeting is: “Peace, Unity and Development of the North.”

(NAN)



