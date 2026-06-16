Actor Baba Ijesha's Wife Delivers Baby Boy Barely Six Months After Leaving Prison

Actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has announced the birth of his son.

The actor disclosed this in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a maternity photoshoot featuring himself and his wife.

Expressing gratitude to God, Baba Ijesha revealed that the couple welcomed a baby boy named King Kagar Omiyinka.

He wrote, “In quiet ways, in unseen ways, God has been writing a story only He could tell. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy.

“God gave me more than I prayed for. My ever beautiful wife, strong Jagaban, Abikese de mi owo, @ceolumineeofficial, who became the mother of my son, King Kagar Omiyinka.”

The announcement attracted congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Baba Ijesha was released from prison in November 2025 after serving a jail term following his conviction in a child sexual assault case.







