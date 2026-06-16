Reverse Judgement On Deregistration Of ADC, Others ..Peter Obi Begs Judiciary

The Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has decried the growing damage to the nation's sacred institutions on the altar of politics.

Reacting to the Federal High Court ruling today deregistering some political parties, including ADC, Obi remarked that the nation rises when institutions are stronger and not when they're politicised.

Writing on his X handle, the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate said, "When the controversy surrounding the removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, unfolded, I expressed a concern to a friend: that the greatest damage might not be immediate, but the message it sends about the sanctity and independence of our institutions to the world."

"Strong economies are built on trust. Investors can manage security risks, policy risks, and even market risks. What they fear most is uncertainty in the rule of law and a judiciary that is perceived to be vulnerable to political pressure.

"Today, many Nigerians have lost confidence in systems that should protect them. Businesses increasingly request that their contracts be governed by foreign jurisdictions because they have greater confidence in those institutions than in our own. That should concern every patriot.

"We must never sacrifice our sacred institutions on the altar of politics. Nations rise when institutions are stronger than individuals. *The Federal High Court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and other political parties is just one of those activities that further reduces the common man's trust in our legal systems*; it should be reversed."

"I pledge that we will restore the dignity, independence, and integrity of the judiciary. The common man must have a voice. The business community must be protected from legal uncertainty and intimidation. Justice must be impartial, accessible, and respected by all.

"To our judges, legal luminaries, senior advocates, and lawyers: this is your moment. Rise, defend the rule of law, take back your country! A new Nigeria is possible."

E-sign

Ibrahim Umar.

POMR Spokesman