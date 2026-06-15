Military Rescue Wife Of Late Gen Rabe Abubakar

Nigerian Army troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA have rescued Mrs. Abubakar, wife of retired Maj.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, following a deadly encounter with armed bandits in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Military sources exclusively said that the operation, conducted under Operation CLEAN SWEEP III, followed intelligence-led offensives launched in Matazu and adjoining communities after the abduction incident involving the retired senior officer and his family.





According to the sources, troops made contact with the bandits at Tunga village during a search-and-rescue operation, forcing the armed group to flee after coming under heavy military pressure.

“The bandits shot her and fled when we made contact at Tunga village. We have rescued Mrs. Abubakar. She is bleeding, we have given her first aid and are moving her for urgent medical attention,” a military source said.

The source confirmed that the rescued victim was immediately stabilised by troops on the ground before being evacuated to a medical facility for further treatment.

Military authorities said follow-up operations have been intensified in the area, with troops sustaining a coordinated pursuit of fleeing bandits and suspected kingpins believed to be responsible for the attack and earlier abduction.

They added that the ongoing clearance operation under Operation CLEAN SWEEP III will continued until all criminal hideouts are dismantled.

Security sources assured that the military remains committed to tracking down those responsible and ensuring they are brought to justice.

Full State Of Defence Headquarters

PRESS RELEASE

TROOPS RESCUE WIFE OF FORMER DIRECTOR DEFENCE INFORMATION FROM BANDITS





Troops of the Nigerian Army with the support of the Nigerian Air Force have successfully rescued Mrs Amina Abubakar, wife of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar and former Director Defence Information, who was abducted by bandits alongside her husband a few weeks ago.





The rescue operation followed intensified search-and-rescue efforts conducted by troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA. During sustained offensive operations and pressure mounted on the criminal elements, troops made contact with the bandits at Tunga Village, leading to the successful recovery of Mrs Abubakar.





In the course of the encounter, the bandits shot Mrs Abubakar before abandoning her and fleeing due to the overwhelming pressure from advancing troops.





Mrs Abubakar was immediately evacuated and is currently receiving medical attention at a military hospital, where she is responding to treatment.





The leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to ensuring her full recovery and is providing all necessary support to her family during this difficult period.





Troops will continue ongoing operations to track down and neutralise the perpetrators, while intensifying efforts to rid affected communities of terrorists not just in Katsina but in the entire nation.





SAMAILA UBA

Major General

Director Defence Information

15 June 2026