Rivers CP Removes DPO Accused Of N500,000 Extortion

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has removed the Divisional Police Officer of Oyigbo Police Division in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state over alleged extortion and abuse of office.

The DPO’s removal followed allegation by a rights activist on Friday, that the DPO extorted ₦500,000 from an individual who was allegedly arrested and detained at the station without any known offence.

The activist who displayed evidence of the payment on social media also alleged that the officer preferred what he described as a ridiculous charge against a woman, accusing her of stealing her own children in the course of a dispute with her estranged husband.

According to the activist (names witheld) the woman was subsequently remanded in a correctional custodial centre based on the charges, a development he condemned.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson for the state police command, Blessing Agabe, the coommand acknowledged receipt of the complaints against the Oyigbo DPO.

Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the DPO’s removal was in line with

the command’s commitment to transparency, accountability and professionalism,.

She said the decision of CP Adepoju to promptly remove the DPO from his position is to pave the way for a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.

She, however, said the Commissioner of Police has assured members of the public that the investigation would be conducted diligently, professionally and without bias.

The statement partly reads, “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a publication currently circulating on various online platforms alleging misconduct involving a Divisional Police Officer in the command.

“The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olugbenga Adepoju, expressed his deep dismay over the incident and reiterated that the command will not tolerate any form of misconduct, abuse of office, or actions capable of undermining public trust and confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

“In response to the allegations and in line with the command’s commitment to transparency, accountability and professionalism, the officer concerned has been immediately removed from his position pending the outcome of a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.”