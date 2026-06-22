Anambra Couple Arrested For Dumping Lifeless Bodies Of Their Twin Babies In Drainage Channel

The police in Anambra state have arrested a couple for dumping the lifeless bodies of their twin infants in a drainage channel at the Okpoko area of the state today, June 21.

The Police Operatives attached to Okpoko Divisional Police Headquarters, early this morning, received the information about the discovery of two lifeless infant twins abandoned in a drainage channel along Cooperative Street, Nwokedi, Okpoko. Following the report, the police operatives immediately swung into action, secured the scene, gathered vital evidence, and commenced investigations.

The preliminary investigation led to the identification and arrest of the biological parents of the infants, who are currently in Police custody and assisting investigators in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu condemned the act in strong terms, noting that every child deserves protection, care, and the opportunity to live. He reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring that anyone found culpable in the incident faces the full weight of the law.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated in due course.